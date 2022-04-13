The security and safety of Anambra citizens have been left in serious doubt following a series of attacks by suspected gunmen

Since the emergence of Charles Soludo as governor of Anambra state, the state has witnessed several attacks on various communities

The state commissioner of police, Echeng Echeng while reacting to a recent attack said investigations are ongoing to unearth the perpetrators

An emerging report has confirmed that some suspected gunmen attacked a police station in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State and killed four police officers.

According to DailyTrust newspaper, the gunmen invaded the Atani Police Station in the early hours of Wednesday, April 13.

Sources who witnessed the incident revealed the gunmen launched the attack at about 1:30 am on Wednesday.

Legit.ng gathered that a female officer was also shot dead in the attack.

Reacting to the incident, the state police command spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said:

“The hoodlums came around 1 am, and unluckily for us, four police operatives paid the supreme price.”

Investigations are ongoing to nab killers - Anambra CP

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, Echeng Echeng revealed that a team of police operatives was immediately deployed to the scene of the incident when it happened.

He disclosed that on arrival at the scene of the incident, the suspected gunmen were spotted around the vicinity as their operation was impeded.

He said:

“We have commenced intelligence already, and we hope to unravel the persons behind the attack."

He was, however, unable to state the identity of the attackers.

Gunmen set LGA secretariat on fire in Anambra

In another related event, the Aguata Local Government secretariat was set ablaze by some suspected gunmen.

The attack was said to have occurred on Thursday, April 7 with an hunch that the same people were responsible for the attack in the market in the council, Eke Ekwulobia.

Police spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that the secretariat was on fire but said that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Unknown gunmen kill 3 FRSC officials in Anambra

Recall that a deadly attack was carried out by unknown gunmen in the state resulting in the death of officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) who were on their duty post.

The incident occurred along the Igbokwu-Ezinifite-Uga link road located around Aguata local government area.

An eyewitness disclosed that despite the attack, the vehicle of the commission’s officials remained intact.

