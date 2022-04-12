A group has alleged that the crisis in Plateau state is due to the incompetence of Governor Simon Lalong

According to the group, the governor has elevated ethnic considerations above other interests in the state

The Middle Belt group also alleged that the governor is more concerned with emerging as the country's vice president in 2023

Jos - A group, the Middle Belt Conscience has raised an alarm over the recent issues of insecurity in Plateau state.

The group said after a detailed review of events, it is compelled to declare that Plateau state has collapsed under the leadership of the state governor, Mr. Simon Lalong.

Governor Lalong is facing heavy criticism over the crisis in Plateau state. Photo credit: Plateau state government

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by its secretary-general, Jonah Bot, the group admitted while it is true that Lalong inherited some security challenges upon assuming office as governor, it is also true that the security woes of Plateau state further degenerated under his watch.

Bot noted that the Middle Belt Conscience found it tragic to discover that the failure of the Plateau government under Lalong is a matter of weaponized incompetence because the insecurity and violence that have continued to plague the state are results of his government's incompetence.

He said the excuse that security challenge is a nationwide problem for Nigeria does not hold true for Plateau state, which faces ethnically motivated violence that is fueled by the governor’s bigoted obsession with placing his ethnic group above all others.

According to him, the governor has turned the administration of the state into an exclusive club of his clansmen and those that can offer him the highest returns on government contracts.

The statement further read:

"Consequently appalling is the industrial-scale corruption that has been the hallmark of Lalong’s administration, which has combined with his sponsored insecurity to collapse Plateau state.

"It is now clear to all that Lalong spent his two tenures as governor pillaging the resources of Plateau state to set up a campaign chest to bankroll his ambition of becoming Nigeria’s number two citizen.

"There was much hope that Lalong would break the curse of corruption that had seen his predecessors committed to jail terms for stealing state funds, but it is now apparent that he is resolute on keeping his date with anti-corruption agencies.''

Plateau state monarch killed by unknown gunmen

Recall that gunmen suspected to be armed robbers recently attacked two traditional rulers in Yola community in Wase local government area of Plateau state.

The gunmen killed one of the traditional rulers, Mustafa Ibrahim, the Garkuwan.

An eyewitness said the body of the slain traditional ruler has since been recovered by the police and handed over to the family.

Unknown gunmen kidnap influential monarch in Plateau state

Legit.ng previously reported that some unknown gunmen in Plateau state abducted the district head of Vwang in Jos South local government area, Da Gyang Balak Gut.

Gut who is the Da Gwom Rwei of Vwang was reportedly accosted by armed men while returning home in Vom, a few metres to the entrance of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies.

He was subsequently taken away to an unknown destination and no one had caught wind of who the attackers were and if they would be making demands as has become the practice in recent times.

