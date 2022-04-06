Telecom subscribers who are yet to execute the NIN-SIM Linkage have lamented the effect of federal government’s decision

The affected subscribers have decried that the decision to bar their SIMs has affected their businesses and other activities.

It was gathered that affected subscribers have been finding it difficult to link their SIM and NIN due to mammoth crowd and network issues

Following the federal government’s directive to deactivate telecom subscribers who are yet to undergo the NIN-SIM linkage, some of the affected subscribers have lamented the decision, Punch newspaper report.

Legit.ng gathered some of the affected subscribers were not pleased with the decision stating that the decision has cost them millions of naira.

Mammoth crowd waiting at the entrance of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to register. Photo Credit: (Legit.ng)

Source: Original

Theresa Nwokocha who runs a logistic enterprise decried that the decision to deactivate SIMs yet to be linked to National Identification Number (NIN) affected her business.

She recounted that getting her MTN SIM linked with her NIN has proven difficult since the barring of her line.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Theresa stated that since her arrival to the MTN outlet at 9am she has been unable to link her SIM to her NIN.

Similarly, Chioma Obiora another subscriber affected by the situation recounted that she has not been able to execute the NIN-SIM linkage.

She lamented that the mammoth crowd at the telecom office has been really discouraging. She further stated getting access into the office of the telecom outlet has been difficult.

She said:

“The crowd here is too much and they are not even allowing us to go inside; those inside are also complaining that they have not been attended to due to bad telecommunication network.”

Another respondent, Chinedu Nwanguma also recounted that his business has suffered a down turn since the barring of unlinked SIMs.

He stated that he had tried the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) option by dialing *785# but all to no avail.

NIN-SIM linkage: Barred subscribers’ appeals to FG to extend deadline

Nwanguma however appealed to the federal government to extend the deadline so as to enable them to execute the NIN-SIM linkage.

A trader known as Chibuike Eke stated that the decision came as a shock to him.

He said getting his SIM linked to his NIN has proven difficult since the announcement by the federal government.

He said:

“I never envisaged that a day like this will come. I left my business to be here since morning trying to register for a NIN but the crowd is too much.”

FG extends ongoing NIN-SIM linkage deadline

Recall that prior to the decision by federal government to bar telecom subscribers who failed to do the linkage, there was a notice of extension.

The federal government extended the deadline which was meant to end on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The announcement was made by Isa Pantami the minister of communications and digital economy and co-signed by the NCC and NIMC.

Over 120m mobile subscribers risk disconnection as SIM-NIN deadline ends

Also it was gathered that when the deadline elapsed, over 120 million subscribers are yet to enroll for the SIM-NIN linkage.

The federal government’s extension granted telecom subscribers across the country time to complete their linkage physically or on their mobile phone using USSD code.

However there has been no signs from the federal government over a possible deadline extension as all efforts to reach the spokesperson of NIMC proved abortive.

Source: Legit.ng