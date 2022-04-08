For millions of Nigerians who do not know, the National Identity Management Commission has published a practical way of checking or retrieving your NIN Number (National Identification Number).

This according to the government agency can be done via a USSD code.

Nigerians can now easily check and retrieve their National Identity Number (NIN) on Phone. Photo: the parrot

Source: Twitter

So, if you have enrolled for it and forgotten your National Identity Number (NIN), you can now check it on your mobile phone.

To achieve this, all you have to do is to dial *346# to retrieve the NIN. The USSD code is available on MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9mobile numbers.

Barred from outgoing calls

The subscribers have been barred from making further calls with their unlinked lines, as per directives from the Nigerian government.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The subscribers were unable to meet the deadline of March 31 set by the Isa Pantami-led Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

A statement by the ministry says about 125 million SIMs have been linked to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Barred lines can use internet, send SMS

According to the National Communication Commission, there are about 197.77 million active subscribers in Nigeria as of February 2022. The disconnection did not, however, affect SMS, mobile data and incoming calls.

NIN-SIM Link: 72 million subscribers groan over blocked lines as telcos count loses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that telecommunication companies in Nigeria are hit hard due to the disconnection of over 72 million telephone lines in Nigeria on Monday, April 4, 2022.

The losses run into billions of naira, according to telecom experts who said the biggest losers in the government directive are the telcos.

The firms rely on the sales of airtime for revenue and the directive is a direct blow to their major source of income.

FG finally bars 72 Million Nigerians from making calls

Legit.ng has reported that following a directive from the federal government to telecommunication companies, over 72.77 million active telecommunication subscribers have been barred from making calls on their SIMs.

Recall that the FG had on Monday, April 4, ordered telecommunications companies to enforce compliance with its National Identification Number-Subscriber Identity Module policy.

It asked the companies to restrict all outgoing calls on all unlinked lines as the deadline for the verification expired on March 31.

Source: Legit.ng