Mixed reactions have continued to trail the Wole Soyinka's comment regarding the gruesome murder of the late Attorney General of the Federation and minister of justice

This is as the former minister of police affairs, faulted the Nobel Laureate's claim over the death of Chief Bola Ige

Recall that Wole Soyinka recently lashed out at Omisore on account of the choice of the ruling party to elect the former Osun state deputy governor its national secretary

A former minister of police affairs, Alhaji Abdul-Jelili Adesiyan, has berated Prof. Wole Soyinka over his recent comments on the circumstances that surrounded the gruesome murder of the late Attorney General of Federation and minister of justice, Chief Bola Ige.

Ige was killed in his Bodija residence on December 23, 2020, by unknown assailants and the successive governments have not brought the killers to book.

Soyinka, a Nobel Laureate in literature, had recently criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for making a former deputy governor of Osun state, Iyiola Omisore, its national secretary.

Soyinka’s comments on Bola Ige's murder have continued to generate heated debate in recent days in the polity. Photo credit: Comrd Daniel Pere, Otunba Iyiola Omisore

Source: Facebook

Soyinka's claim

He said that Omisore should not have been given the position since he was one of the people charged with Ige’s murder.

Omisore and others were later discharged and acquitted by the high court sitting in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state.

The APC national secretary had threatened to sue Soyinka if he failed to retract his statement linking him with Ige’s death after court judgement.

But Soyinka also said on Thursday, April 7, that he was ready to be sued over his comments.

Reaction

Reacting to Soyinka’s outburst in a statement tagged, “Do we need to give this distraction any feedback,” and sent to Legit.ng, the former minister, who was also charged along with Omisore over Ige’s death, said that it was unfortunate that Soyinka resorted to name callings years after the victims have been vindicated by the competent court of law.

He said:

“All of them including Prof Soyinka will meet the wrath of God except if only we are involved in the death of Bola Ige.

“They should have accepted the will of God which is our rising profile since they had tried to malign us shortly after the death of Uncle Bola Ige.

“Anybody who continues to ascribe the death of Uncle Bola on us will meet his waterloo except if we know anything about the death of Bola Ige.”

Soyinka raises alarm, over incessant insecurity

Meanwhile, Wole Soyinka on Thursday, April 7, raised concerns over the rising level of insecurity in the country.

Soyinka speaking on the sidelines of a media briefing held in Lagos said many Nigerians go out unsure they would return home safely.

According to him, Nigeria needs help to tame insecurity in the country. He went on to note that the current administration needs help as it no longer can cope.

Bola Ige: I am willing to testify against Omisore - Soyinka

In another development, Professor Wole Soyinka has stated that he is displeased by the appointment of Iyinola Omisore as the national secretary of APC.

Omisore whom Soyinka poked as a prime suspect in the murder of former AGF, late Chief Bola Ige in December 2001.

Soyinka however urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reopen the case as he pledged to appear before a judge to testify.

