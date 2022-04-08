Governor Hope Uzodimma has taken a bold step in reversing a decision that was taken by his predecessor

The governor stated that the monarchs are major stakeholders in the southeast state and should be treated with respect

Governor Uzodimma also promised that his administration would be prompt in providing support and appropriate resources for the monarchs

Owerri - Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has reinstated 15 traditional rulers sacked by the previous administration of Owelle Rochas Okorocha, a statement sent to Legit.ng by Amaka Okafor, media aide to the governor revealed.

The governor announced the decision when he met with the Imo state traditional rulers executive council on Thursday, April 7.

Governor Uzodimma poses for a photograph with the monarchs at Government House, Owerri. Photo credit: Hope New Media

Governor Uzodimma in his address said that no government has any right to sack any traditional ruler appointed or elected by his own people.

His words:

“The duty of the government is to approve traditional leaderships appointed by the people and has no power to disapprove or sack legitimate traditional rulers.”

The governor who frowned at the injustice apologized to the Ezes and their unduly denied communities on behalf of the previous administration.

He further disclosed that investigations were made and no evidence of litigation or criminality against the Ezes were found.

He also promised to rainstate them into the payroll of the government, adding that a worker deserves his pay.

He concluded:

“We are not going to be a party to anything that will stop you from being paid.”

Writing on his Facebook page after meeting the monarchs, Governor Uzodimma stated:

“In line with sustaining our efforts at securing lives and properties across Imo state, I inaugurated the Imo state traditional rulers executive council today at Government House.

“The council is led by His Royal Highness, Eze Dr. E. C. Okeke, the Ezeudo II of Amaifeke.

“The achievements we recorded in maintaining law and order during the #EndSARS protests, especially as championed by the traditional rulers who helped greatly to contain the protest from escalating, remains unique and laudable.

“The strategies deployed by them to achieve the feat remains appropriate at this time in tackling the sponsored pockets of unrest aimed at derailing governance in our dear State.

“In the discharge of their leadership obligations, my administration would be prompt in providing support and appropriate resources for the effective security of their various communities.

“It is therefore, my belief that the trust reposed in them by their constituents would be upheld at all times.”

