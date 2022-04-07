By the verdict of the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Thursday, the executives in the Akwa Ibom All Progressives Congress (APC) will retain their offices, Vanguard reports.

In its ruling on Thursday, the appeal court upheld the election of the executives inaugurated by the defunct APC national caretaker committee after the last congress, Leadership added.

From the congress, Augustine Ekanem emerged as the chairman of the APC in the state to work with other elected executives.

The ruling party in Akwa Ibom has been ravaged by a power tussle between the former national secretary of the APC caretaker committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, and Senator Godswill Akpabio, the minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

Source: Legit.ng