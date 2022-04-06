Kaduna Train Attack: 46 Phone Numbers Switched Off, 33 Ringing With No Response

About 46 phone numbers on the manifest of the attacked Abuja-Kaduna train are still either switched off or not reachable

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has said that since last Tuesday when an explosion occurred on the Abuja-Kaduna Passenger train at Rijana 46 phone numbers on the manifest are still either switched off or not reachable.

According to a statement signed by Managing Director of the Corporation, Engr. Fidet Okhiria 33 phone numbers on the manifest are ringing but no response from the other end while 62 numbers on the manifest responded non existent when called.

He also pointed out that 22 persons have been reportedly missing by their relatives when contacted while 8 have been confirmed dead.

Okhiria stated further that out of the 362 passengers validated passengers on board the train 196 recorded in the manifest are confirmed safe and at their various homes.

He stressed that there were 20 number crew on board the train and 7 number are Nigerian Railway Corporation staff out of which 5 have been confirmed okay and 2 missing.

The NRC boss explained further that there were 10 janitors on board the train and 6 have been confirmed okay, 3 missing and 1 dead while out of the three caterers on board 1 has been declared okay and the remaining 2 missing.

Regarding the recovered coaches he posited that the total number of 8 coaches recovered have been safely moved to NRC Stations while Intensive track repair works continued on site to enable the recovery of the remaining Coaches and Locomotives.

The Corporation will continue to collaborate with security agencies to ensure all persons being held are rescued unhurt and reunited with their families. Our heart goes out to those who lost loved ones and those injured in the attack and now recuperating from the hospital.

Okhiria stressed that the corporation remains appreciative of all the support and cooperation received so far from the security agencies at this challenging times.

