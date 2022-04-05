Three missing Abuja siblings are finally found

The police have revealed that the three missing Abuja children have been found and reunited with their parents

Recall that the children were declare missing when their mother who went to pick them could not find them in school

According to the FCT commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji, the children were found on Sunday, April 3

The police in Abuja announced that the three siblings declared missing from a school have been found. This comes about two weeks after their disappearance.

The children were discovered missing when their mother, Joy Ani, could not find trhem when she went to pick them up from their school, Star Heritage Academy, located around the ECWA One area of Kabusa, but they were nowhere to be found.

Their father, Sunday Ani, while speaking on the good news said he was called from the Wuye Police station to come and identify three children in police custody.

He said:

“This morning, I received a call from the Wuye Police Station asking if I was the father of Marvellous Alex and Rehoboth (Chinenye) and I said yes. The caller asked me to come, that my children were there.

The revealed that the three missing Abuja children have been found and reunited with their parents. Photo: Nigeria police

Source: Facebook

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I quickly rushed out of bed, called one of my brothers and went straight to the station. On getting there, I saw my children and I was happy. Tomorrow (Tuesday) will be two weeks since their disappearance. My wife and I hardly sit or eat because we are always going from one place to another. I don’t want this to happen to anybody; I thank God that we are alive. For some others, they would have died. With God, all things are possible. When you have faith, God will do it. I never one day thought that they would be back. God, my faith and people helped me.”

The mother of the children, Joy, thanked the police for finding the children.

The FCT commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji who narrated all the efforts deployed by the force to track the missing children, said the children were found on Sunday, April 3 and have been taken for medical check up.

He added:

“After they were rescued, we took them to the Muhammadu Buhari Police Hospital for medical check-up. They were found okay, and a psychological check is tomorrow.”

Abuja community releases 17 actions to take against anyone who abuses a child

Legit.ng also reported that with the increasing cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) against women and even children, the Kutunku community in the Gwagwalada area council of Abuja has taken drastic steps to protect their loved ones.

The community through a partnership with a non-governmental organisation, Sexual Offences Awareness and Response (SOAR) initiative developed a by-law to checkmate the activities of criminals who tend to abuse women, girls and children.

Speaking on the by-law seen by Legit.ng, the district head of New Kutunku, Bulus Gomna, said he would ensure that every perpetrator of SGBV in the community is prosecuted.

Teenagers send strong messages against SGBV in the Abuja community

Teenagers on Saturday, December 18, flooded the streets of the New Kutunku community to create awareness among residents on the fight against SGBV.

The teenagers called on parents and adults in the community to help protect their future by ensuring they are not abused or violated.

According to the teenagers, SGBV is a violation of their fundamental human rights and must be avoided.

Need for special court for SGBV cases in Nigeria

Also, a social worker in FCT had said that Nigeria lacks special courts needed to handle cases of gender-based violence.

Ngozi Ike said these courts are needed to handle cases of violence against women and girls across the country.

Ike said the establishment of such courts would speed up the trial of perpetrators of gender-based violence.

Source: Legit.ng