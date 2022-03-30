Play2Earn Gems: Gala (GALA), Axie Infinity (AXS) and Mithril Finance (BARS)

2021 was the year of cryptocurrencies. Can 2022 be the year of play-to-earn platforms?

Play-to-earn, or P2E, refers to a relatively new type of gaming platform where you can earn collectables and other assets with real-world value by playing video games.

These games usually require gamers to purchase in-game objects or artifacts, which is why this model is also sometimes referred to as pay-to-play-to-earn (P2P2E). However, that can appear to be a good investment as some people have been able to build fortunes with P2E platforms!

This article will cover strong projects in the P2E space that you should add to your watchlist! Gala (GALA)

Gala (GALA) aims at developing the next generation of games. The Gala was launched in 2019 and achieved major success.

Gala offers a blockchain-based platform with a selection of various games, much like a cryptographically-secured, virtual gaming centre.

Gala’s main competitive advantage compared to its P2E peers is that the nodes that constitute its ecosystem and contribute to its security are entirely owned and managed by Gala’s users. In turn, these users are rewarded for this effort with Gala’s native token, GALA, which then increases overall liquidity and volume across its ecosystem.

Now occupying the 60th rank on CoinMarketCap’s largest projects by market cap, Gala is part of the exclusive Top 100 club and shows all the characteristics of a strong project with a bright future ahead.

GALA already experienced a strong surge in price last November, but has been losing steam until today, now trading around $0.27.

Unlike other major P2E projects that already generated five-digits-plus returns, Gala, being less well-known, still offers some room for growth and upwards price movement.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity is one of the leading names in the P2E industry. Launched back in 2018, it is one of the earliest blockchain-based P2E projects created to date.

On Axie Infinity’s platform, players can collect and confront little creatures called Axies, and be rewarded with in-game assets that possess actual real-world value. Each Axie is an NFT and can be acquired for around $100 each, depending on the rarity of the attributes possessed by the Axie in question.

Axie Infinity is an interesting project that enables its investors to gain exposure to the exploding NFT space.

Axie Infinity’s massive success as a gaming platform and the rapid pace at which the P2E industry is growing are promising signs for the project’s future as it seeks to expand into new markets and increase its user base.

Axie Infinity’s blue-chip status in the P2E space makes it an attractive long-term investment for investors seeking stability and steady growth over explosive returns. Mithril Finance (BARS)

Despite not being a pure-play Play2Earn project, Mithril Finance (BARS) earned its place in this selection through the fantastic and interactive ecosystem it is currently developing.

Mithril Finance

Although not entirely focusing on gaming, Mithril Finance does offer certain gaming features within its ecosystem. Notably, users mine Mithril Finance to extract mithril ore which then can be turned into bars with Mithril’s Furnace.

Once users have created some mithril bars, they can use them to create virtual assets with fantastic benefits. For instance, users can create NFTs or Yield-providing DeFi Armor (YDAs), or even in-game assets such as mithril weapons and equipment which can then be used to evolve further in Mithril Finance’s ecosystem and increase your returns.

All of these assets possess tangible value and can be exchanged anytime for Mithril Finance’s US-dollar-pegged stablecoin, MithrilCoin (MC), which then can be exchanged for real-world fiat currency.

Mithril Finance appears as a well-thought project featuring an immersive and fun universe that, on top of everything, could make you money while playing!

The Mithril Finance team announced its market launch for the last week of March, stay tuned!

Mithril Finance

