There are a lot of options if you are seeking for new and upcoming NFT games to play in the cryptocurrency world. NFT games have swept the world by storm. When games and cryptocurrency merge to create new gameplay components that reward players with digital assets on various blockchains, what more could you ask for?

A new type of online game is gaining traction, one in which participants can genuinely own their possessions. Each token is unique and cannot be swapped for another unit of gaming, these games are known as Non-Fungible Token (NFT) games.

Gamers used to buy in-game objects as if they were their own, oblivious to the fact that they belonged to the game's creators. If the creator abandons the game before you sell all of your in-game items, you will lose all of your digital assets.

Things have gotten a lot better in recent months. Game creators no longer have centralised authority over NFT collectables because smart contracts are utilised to manage them. So, even if the game is turned off tomorrow, you can move or sell your crypto cats with ease. Here is a look at some of the upcoming NFT games for 2022 and beyond.

Autometa (ATA)

Autometa (ATA) is a subgenre of speculative historical fiction game systems that uses blockchain to connect gamers and game producers.

Every buy and sell will result in an ATA reflection. Platform users can earn ATA through playing Autometa (ATA) Network games, as well as trading virtual items or real money. This is part of our automated rewards system, which automatically sends you ATA just for signing up.

You'll also be able to use ATA in the game store to buy more virtual products and other things. Players can swap their earned ATA for other cryptocurrencies on the platform's internal exchange.

There are two different types of user accounts that can be made. The first is an Autometa (ATA) account for all platform users, including those who have not yet activated their NFTs. The NFT account, on the other hand, is made up of active gamers who own their own NFT stuff. Your digital assets are safely saved on the blockchain, you will not lose all of your digital assets if the developer decides to stop developing this game.

UFO Gaming (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) is a fully decentralised gaming platform that connects traditional games to the blockchain and allows gamers to earn while they play.

The Dark Metaverse's principal utility token will be the UFO. Each game that is released in the Dark Metaverse will represent a different planet.

They are focusing on many areas that will help solidify the blockchain and gaming narrative and promote UFO Gaming's (UFO) brand while developing their first game.

It also entails assisting existing established gaming companies in integrating blockchain technology. https://ufo-gaming.gitbook.io/ufo-gaming/

Luckyblock (LBLOCK)

On Saturday, March 19, the Luckyblock (LBLOCK) crypto lottery platform, the fastest cryptocurrency to reach a $1 billion valuation launched its first NFTs.

Due to the issuers' track records, demand for the NFTs, which cost $1,500 each, is expected to be intense.

The NFT launch is anticipated to have the same success as The Lucky Block (LBLOCK) token, which has a sky-high valuation. Early investors in the crypto lottery platform token saw up to a 70 times return on their money.

The Lucky Block collection, unlike most NFTs, comes with added functionality. Every owner of one of the 10,000 pieces will be entered into the daily NFT lottery draws for the rest of their lives.

