Whether you believe cryptocurrencies are worth investing in or not, you cannot ignore the growing community of investors.

Consider the following low cost, money producing coins to boost your chances of realising your financial goals. Pacman Frog (PAC), Terra (LUNA), and Solana (SOL)

Pacman Frog (PAC)

Pacman Frog (PAC) was born out of a unique idea to create a decentralised community token on Solana (SOL), which is paving the way for Web 3.0's future.

Pacman Frog's (PAC) groundbreaking concept was created through a combination of academic research and financial market experience. They've utilised tried and true methods to provide a fleet of services.

The Pacman Frog (PAC) team hopes to revolutionise the gaming business by creating a unique community-run organisation focused on NFTs and Finance Gaming (GameFi), as the industry grows fast.

It is also worth noting that Pacman Frog (PAC) is currently in the early stages of development. This suggests that now is the best moment to invest early and reap the rewards throughout time, as the value of the asset continues to rise over time.

Terra (LUNA)

According to its white paper, Terra (LUNA) is a blockchain system that combines the stability and widespread use of fiat currencies with the speed and availability of cryptocurrencies.

Terra and its related cryptocurrency LUNA have seen a surge in popularity in recent months.

Terra (LUNA), an open-source blockchain platform for algorithmic stable coins, has been exploding in popularity over the last six months.

The financial system of Terra (LUNA) is based on stable currencies and assets that are pegged to fiat money. This ensures security and stability while also taking authority away from oppressive financial monsters.

Terra (LUNA) held up well against the crypto market's price drops towards the end of last year, reaching an all-time high on December 27th, 2021.

In the previous six months, the value of its native cryptocurrency LUNA has surged from $24 to over $100, putting it among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation.

Nikolov also mentioned that Terra (LUNA) has done an excellent job of recognising the need for liquid staking solutions in order to build reliable and composable demand that can be used as collateral.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is one of many new crypto solutions aimed at making crypto networks more scalable and speedier. It employs a number of ingenious technologies, including a revolutionary "proof of history" (PoH) method.

Solana (SOL) is a decentralised crypto-computing platform aiming for high transaction speeds without losing decentralisation.

Solana (SOL) is a cryptocurrency and a flexible framework for launching decentralised software, ranging from Degenerate Apes to the Serum decentralised exchange similar to Ethereum (ETH).

Solana (SOL) can execute around 50,000 transactions per second, whilst Ethereum (ETH) can only handle 15 or less. The Ethereum 2.0 upgrade, which is currently underway, is designed to make Ethereum (ETH) much faster than it is now.

Source: Legit.ng