Nigerians are set to pay more to watch their favourite stations on DSTV and GoTV as multichoice, the parent company releases a new price list

In a statement on Thursday, the PayTV company noted that the new pricing regime will take effect on April 1, 2022

The new changes the company said is to reflect the current economic realities in the country with inflation rising, and petroleum products on the rise

Dstv and GoTV subscribers in Nigeria will be paying new prices to watch their favourite channels, Multichoice has announced.

The new rates which were made public today, March 22 2022, the company said is due to the rising costs of inflation and business operations.

The new changes will take effect from April 1, and it is for all packages on offer, PremuimTimes Reports.

People watching a football match on television in Lagos Credit: Matthew Ashton - EMPICS

Source: Getty Images

Multichoice statement reads:

"In light of the rising costs of inflation and business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages to keep delighting our customers with great entertainment, anytime and anywhere,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Therefore, from April 1, 2022, a new pricing regime for both our DStv and GOtv packages will be in effect.”

Multichoice said its DSTV package will now cost: Premium (N21,000), Compact + (N14,250), Compact (N9,000), Confam (N5,300), Yanga (N2,950), Padi (N2,150), Business (N2,669), Xtraview + PVR access fee (N2,900).

The new prices for GOtv package are Gotv Max for N4,150, GOtv Jolli for N2,800, GOtv Jinja for N1,900, GOtv Lite for N900.

It added that customers who pay on or before their due date (before April 1, 2022) would be eligible to pay the old price, TheCable reports.

Source: Legit.ng