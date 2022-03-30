A Federal High Court in Benin, Edo state sentenced Debest Osarumwense behind bars for 5-years for conspiracy

She was being charged to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes for receiving over N91million from his son

Osarumwense who pleaded guilty to the charges leveled against her was given the option of bail by paying a fine of N1milliom.

A woman known as Debest Osarumwense, mother of an alleged fraudster has been handed a 5-years prison sentence receiving N91m internet fraud largesse, Punch newspaper reports.

Osarumwense, was reportedly sentenced on Tuesday, March 29 by the Federal High Court in Benin, Edo state.

The defendant, Debest Osarumwense was apprehended by EFCC for receiving over N90 million from her son who is an alleged internet fraudster. Photo Credit: (EFCC)

Legit.ng gathered that Justice M. S. Shuaibu ruling to sentence her was due to her involvement in aiding her son, Endurance Osarumwense an alleged fraudster, in receiving a whooping sum of N91, 296,150.

PM News reported that the defendant committed the offence in Edo state between 2nd January 2020 and December 2021.

N91m fraud: Court slams convict N1m fine for bail

Upon being apprehended by the Economic and Financial Crimes, she was arraigned to court for trial afterward.

However, Justice Shauibu while delivering the verdict noted that the defendant despite being sentenced to 5-years imprisonment has the option to be released on bail with the payment of N1 million fine.

Also, Justice Shuaibu ruled that Osarumwense will forfeit to the federal government the remaining monies available in her bank account.

Source: Legit.ng