Dangote keeps making money and it will get even better following the commissioning of Africa's biggest fertiliser plants

The fertiliser plant is the biggest in Africa and it is coming at a time when the price is at a record high

A few hours after the opening a new report shows, Dangote made over N1.5 billion and now sits as the 82 richest man in the world

Today, Tuesday, March 22 is all good news for Aliko Dangote Africa's richest man.

A few hours after opening a 3-million-tonne fertilizer plant built at a cost of $2.5 billion, the latest data from the Bloomberg index shows Dangote's wealth jumped by N1.5 billion in a few hours.

Dangote's new fertiliser plant is coming at a time the war in Ukraine has driven up prices for natural gas, a key ingredient for making urea.

Workers make adjustments to metal pipework at the under-construction Dangote Industries Ltd. oil refinery and fertilizer plant site. Credit: Tom Saater/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Reuters reports that Dangote during the opening commissioned by President Muhammdu Buhari said exports from the plant will go to Brazil, which relies heavily on Russia for imports of fertilizer. Shipments will also go to the United States, India and Mexico.

More money for Dangote

The plant is located at the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos State will supply all the major markets in sub-Saharan Africa.

With the Central Bank of Nigeria barring the use of its foreign exchange for fertiliser imports as part of a raft of controls aimed at boosting domestic production, it means Nigerian farmers will rely more on the fertiliser plant.

Competitors

It is not all Dangote as Notore-agro-allied and chemicals business located in Rivers has the capacity to produce 500,000 metric tonnes per annum of urea.

There is also Singapore-owned Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Ltd, which plans to double its annual output of urea fertilizer to 2.8 million tonnes.

