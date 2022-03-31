The Secretariat of Nnewi South LGA in Anambra was set ablaze by terrorists on Thursday, March 31

During the deadly attack which took place on the morning of Thursday, one person was confirmed dead

The worrisome development is coming days after Charles Soludo was inaugurated as the new governor of the state

Nnewi South LGA, Anambra - Gunmen on Thursday, March 31, set ablaze the Secretariat of Nnewi South local government area in Ukpor Anambra, killing one citizen.

The disturbing news was confirmed by the spokesman of the police in the state, Ikenga Tochukwu, who, however, stated that he cannot ascertain the number of casualties at the moment, The Nation reports.

But Tochukwu noted that officers have been deployed to the area while men of the State Fire Service were already at the scene to put out the inferno.

The spokesman of the police command in the state said the attack was a case of arson (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Source: Facebook

Added to this, the spokesman said the commissioner of police in the state has visited the scene to have a first-hand assessment of the place.

Tochukwu concluded that it was a case of arson.

