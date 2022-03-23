The police command in Akwa Ibom has sent an urgent message to residents of the state and Nigerians in general

Etiene Malachy Akpan, a suspected terrorist has escaped from custody and the police want members of the public to help with relevant information that can lead to his arrest

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Odiko MacDon, said the suspect escaped at court premises in Akwa Ibom during the continuation of his trial

Akwa Ibom - The police in Akwa Ibom said a man identified as Etiene Malachy Akpan who is standing trial for alleged terrorism has escaped from custody.

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 22, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Odiko MacDon, said the suspect escaped at court premises in Akwa Ibom during the continuation of his trial, Premium Times reported.

The police said Akpan was also standing trial for serial murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

Anthony Malachy Akpan: More details about wanted suspect

The suspect, also known as Anthony Malachy Akpan, is 34, and hails from Atan Midim in Abak local government area of Akwa Ibom state.

He is dark in complexion and 1.6 metres tall, according to the police.

The police spokesperson said Akpan has been declared wanted. He appealed to members of the public with useful information on the whereabouts of the suspect to contact the nearest police station or any security agency.

Nigerians react

Chizoba Ohiaeri commented on Facebook:

"Oh Nigeria my country! If snakes and monkeys can swallow money, then criminals escaping in courts becomes a child play. We are unshockable."

Musa Silas said:

"All the security men around the court should be promoted for a job well done.When will this country be rid of corruption?"

Rotimi Kolawole said:

"What do you expect when a person arrested for mass killings is seen too big a personality to be handcuffed!

"Also, we have come to realise that when criminal stays too long with law enforcement people, they start receiving sympathetic treatment. They can even win beauty contest."

Adeyemi Brian said:

"He escaped on his own? Or aided to escape by the powers that be?"

We’re committed to police reforms, say Buhari, Udom Emmanuel

In other news, President Muhammadu Buhari and Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel, have declared that they are committed to police reforms in Nigeria.

The duo stated this in their separate address on Tuesday, February 8 at the open of a- 2 day conference and retreat for senior police officers in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

The president who was represented by the minister of police affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi lauded the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba for the initiative to organize the event, and pledged to partner them to improve the services of the Nigeria Police Force.

