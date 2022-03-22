The Ogun State Police Command on Monday paraded 15 suspected criminals for various crimes, including armed robbery, murder, kidnapping, among others.

The state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, who paraded the suspects at the police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, on Monday, said they were arrested in different parts of the state.

Speaking during the parade, Bankole said his men arrested 15 suspects in March with various weapons.

He noted that a murder suspect, Saheed Ogundahun, was arrested on March 13, for allegedly killing a Fulani herdsman with a dane gun and burying him on his farm in Ewekoro.

He explained that the corpse was exhumed and taken to the Ifo General Hospital’s mortuary for an autopsy.

Bankoke said, “On credible intelligence, one Saheed Ogundahun, a hunter, was arrested in connection with the case.

“On interrogation, the said Saheed confessed that he shot the victim to death and buried him in the bush.”

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Also paraded were two notorious kidnappers, Sulaimon Mohammed, 40, and Jato Bello, 40.

Others who were paraded were two suspects, Chidi Samuel and Paul Zakari, who were co-founders of a Christian fellowship group, Life Builders Network, for allegedly killing a church member, Favour Okumazor, in Oyan village, Imala, in the Abeokuta-North area of the state.

Popular Nigerian pastor remanded in prison for allegedly killing church member

Prophetess Sarah Abuloye, the founder of a church in Igbara-Oke in Ifedore local government area of Ondo state, has been remanded in the correctional centre over the death of a church member.

The court to remand the female cleric in prison was issued by a magistrate court sitting in Akure.

Prophetess Abuloye, aged 49, had been arrested for allegedly having a hand in the death of the deceased.

Fatoyinbo accused of being responsible for church member's death

In a related development, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the founder of a former Chorister at Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) in Abuja, was accused of owing salaries of church workers.

Nnenna Kalu-Ude, a former chorister at the church made the allegation, saying many of the persons affected were afraid to speak up.

She also accused the pastor and his wife of being responsible for the death of her friend, Tega, who was also a choir member, saying she was maltreated. The husband of the deceased, however, denied Kalu-Ude's allegation.

Source: Legit.ng