The Police at Force Headquarters on Sunday reiterated the ban on officers across the country from demanding Customs papers from drivers.

Acting Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi made this known in a tweet just as he also said officers should stop demanding tinted glass permits.

Emphasizing that tinted glass permit remains suspended across the country he declared that policemen are barred from demanding customs papers.

The tweet reads, “No policeman should demand your customs papers. Except they are on joint operation, but not just on mere routine checks.

“We have suspended the issuance of tinted glass permits, so we don’t expect our men to disturb Nigerians on this.

“We are to stop any vehicle with tints, search the vehicles, and its occupants, but not to delay for not having tinted glass permits.”

Source: Legit.ng