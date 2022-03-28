There have been a lot of intricacies and unanswered questions when it comes to attempting WAEC and NECO examinations

47-year-old Babatope Agbeyo is one of those to have been able to unearth some of these confusions amongst students with a pro-education initiative

He also narrated how his journey towards making the project a reality was tough but later yielded a valuable result

A 47-year-old Billionaire, Dr. Babatope Agbeyo has revealed that his life was turned around from grass to grace when he started warehousing examination ethics for Nigerian students in a compact disk.

Legit.ng's regional reporter, Adewunmi Adeoye reports that Babatope stated his struggle for success started as far back as 27 years ago in the university.

Dr. Babatope Agbeyo is the chairman Cornfield Group of Companies: Photo Credit: (Commonwealth Africa Summit)

Source: Facebook

Babatope, who is the chairman of Cornfield Group of Companies, explained that he started when examination candidates could not find answers to a lot of mind-boggling questions which might have happened due to an avoidable mistake during their examinations.

He cited instances of candidates not adhering to instructions on the question paper which lead to results being held for a long time and other issues.

The Businessman, who was honoured by the United States of Georgia in 2017 for philanthropism, stated that he gave the compilations to WAEC, NECO, JAMB, and it was approved.

Dr. Agbeyo, however, said that financing such a big project was really challenging but God helped him pull through.; hence, indebted to God for liberating him out of poverty.

Babatope speaks on how his journey started

He said:

“For me, the blessing came at the time I started warehousing examination ethics for Nigerian students in a compact disk.

“How? I was putting a lot of documentaries together and started submitting proposals to companies even right from the university.

“This was because I realised that the only medium then between the examination bodies and the candidates was the newspapers.

“We were seeing complaints like ‘WAEC, release my English’, ‘WAEC, release my Mathematics’, ‘WAEC, what have I done that you have not released my result?’ and so much more.

“Most times, it takes months before the letters would be attended to, just because the candidates did not know what constituted examination malpractices and the penalties.

“In fact, some do not know why they must use ‘2B’ pencil and not ‘HB’ pencil.

“They did not know then that instructions were part of examinations. You start examinations from the day you are registering for the examinations and your examination ends the day you get your certificate.

“If you write your exam and you don’t get your certificate, then you have not written examinations.

“So, I came up with the compilation of the do’s and don’ts, from the point of registration to the point of certificate collection.

“And I gave it to NECO, JAMB, WAEC and it was approved. Even though financing this project was a big deal, God helped me through some invaluable persons.”

