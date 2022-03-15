AN Ebute-Meta Magistrates’ Court, in Lagos, yesterday, sentenced a 36-year-old dismissed police officer, John Dennis, who stole an Iron bar, valued at N6,000 on the day of his father’s burial, to 27 months imprisonment.

The Magistrate, Mrs Folarin Williams, sentenced Dennis to two years imprisonment on the first count of stealing and three months imprisonment on the second count of breach of public peace.

Magistrate Williams said: “The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge and confessed to committing the crime. He said he intended to sell the iron rod he stole on the day of his father’s burial.

“It is trite that there is no evidence as weighty as that of the confession of the defendant.

“The prosecutor, ASP Cousin Adams, while reviewing the facts of the case said the defendant had been arraigned in almost all the courts at Ebute-Meta for similar offences.

“He said that because of his criminal records he was dismissed from the police force, adding that his criminal record caused the death of his father, who was also a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police.

“All the review in the facts of the case and the exhibits tendered before the court and the admittance of the defendant of committing the crime, tallies and supports the review of the facts of the case by the prosecutor. The defendant is not ready to change.

“Whatever sentence the court will give to you will serve as a deterrent to others. The items stolen are not the issue but the intent to continue to commit the crime.”

The Magistrate added that the prosecutor also told the court during the review of the facts of the case that the convict also stole on the day of his father’s burial.

Dennis was arraigned on February 28, on a two-count charge of stealing and breach of peace preferred against him by the police.

ASP Adams told the court that the convict committed the offence on February 24, 2022, at about 9 pm.

He said the incident took place at the front of Denton Police Station, Murtala Muhammed Way, Ebute-Meta in Lagos.

Adams said Dennis stole four pieces of bar iron rods valued at N6000, property of STEEP Development Company Limited.

