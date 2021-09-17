A high court in Rivers state has sentenced Edina Lovelyn-Worleru, a prophetess, to life imprisonment

The court found Lovelyn-Worleru and another woman, Onyema Worlu, guilty of causing the death of a man named Israel Georgewill

Lovelyn-Worleru gave Worlu a purported love potion to give to her boyfriend which sadly killed him

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Edina Lovelyn-Worleru, a prophetess in a church in Rumuche community, in the Emohua local government area of River state, has been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment without any fine option.

The Punch reported that Lovelyn-Worleru was sentenced to life improvement by a high court in Rivers state alongside another woman, Onyema Worlu, for causing the death of a man identified as Israel Georgewill.

Lovelyn-Worleru was said to have prepared a poisonous substance in the name of a love potion for Worlu to put in the food of her boyfriend, Georgewill, in 2012.

After over nine years of legal battle, the trial judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, found the two guilty of causing Georgewill's death and convicted them for manslaughter.

The judge held that the prosecution proved its case and that the statements of the first defendant, Worlu, at the police station were voluntarily given.

In the statement, the convict admitted that she administered the love potion as prepared by the prophetess in order to get financial assistance from her boyfriend.

She claimed that she never knew it would result in his death.

Prosecutor reacts

The prosecutor, Chidi Ekah, said the judgment was not only justice for the deceased and his family, but also for the state and Nigeria at large.

However, the counsel for the first defendant, Vincent Chukwu, said his team would appeal the judgment.

