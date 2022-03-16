This is one news that would excite Nigerians and other Africans, especially those that visit the United Kingdom for health reasons, work-related reasons, study and more

The British government have called off the requirements it earlier outlined for those visiting the European country and are mandated to present their COVID-19 test result

This was disclosed in a travel advisory for those coming from other countries, published on the UK Government’s website

Nigerians entering the United Kingdom will no longer be required to show evidence of the COVID-19 Test as a precondition for coming into the country.

The new order will take effect from Friday, March 18, 2022, Leadership reports.

This was disclosed in a travel abroad advisory for those coming from other countries, published on the UK Government’s website.

Breaking: Excitement as UK Govt Lifts COVID-19 Test For Nigerian Travellers, Others From Friday.

Source: Facebook

The advisory stated below:

“From 4am 18 March, if you’re returning to England you will not need to get any COVID-19 tests, fill in a passenger locator form, or quarantine.

“18 March travel to England changes. If you will arrive in England from abroad after 4am, Friday 18 March, you do not need to:

“Take any COVID-19 tests – before you travel or after you arrive.

“Fill in a UK passenger locator form before you travel.

“This will apply whether you are vaccinated or not.

“You also will not need to quarantine when you arrive, in line with current rules."

The same measure applies to those travelling to Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

