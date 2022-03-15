The Lagos state government has been urged to come to the rescue of residents of Itire-ikate local council development authority

According to the residents, the LCDA need urgent intervention over relevant infrastructures in the area

Going further, the residents accused the chairman of the council of neglecting his constitutional duties

Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu's government intervention is urgently needed according to residents in Itire-ikate local council development authority.

According to the residents in a statement made available to Legit.ng, key infrastructure like roads, hospitals and schools within the council beg for urgent attention.

Residents in Itire-ikate are not happy over state of infrastructure in their LCDA. Photo: Gboyeha Akosile

Source: UGC

A resident, Alhaji Sulaiman Idress from Baruwa ward, Itire-ikate said residents are suffering while the council boss is away in London on vacation without handing over authority to his vice-chairman.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"We have never had it so bad in Itire-Ikate LCDA as far as infrastructure is concerned. Under this current administration in the LCDA, there are no visible projects one can directly point to.

"Projects execution under Hon Ahmed Apatira is zero. During his first term, he rehabilitated only six short roads in the whole of Itire-Ikate LCDA while health and education sectors are neglected.

"The customary court in Ijesha road which was demolished has been left unattended to since the last two years ago. You need to visit primary health centres and primary schools within Itire-Ikate LCDA to see the extent of dilapidation.

"We are suffering and smiling in Itire-Ikate. As I speak to you, the council chairman is out of the country. He is on vacation to London without handing over authority to his vice-chairman. These are what the party leaders and members of the State House of Assembly, and the chairman of the Governor's Advisory Council, GAC, Prince Tajudeen Olusi should look into. Why would local government chairmen be seeing their vice as rubber stamp? Many of them run the affairs of the council as sole proprietorship business just like Apatira is doing in Itire-ikate LCDA."

Going further, Idress, who was the director general of Ahmed Apatira Campaign Organisation during his first term in 2017.

"I was the director general of Ahmed Apatira Campaign Organisation during his first term in 2017 but I left him when I discovered that he lacks vision.

"I have been critical of his first administration because I felt the truth must be told for Itire-ikate to be free. We want better representation in Itire-Ikate LCDA and not a one man government as being run by the council boss. We want good roads, qualitative healthcare system and sound education for our children. These are not too much to ask for.”

Another resident, Okonkwo Innocent from Agunbiade Ward lament the impact of dearth of infrastructure on the party in the 2023 election.

He said:

“Due to absence of infrastructure, the council boss has become unpopular among the people. There are seven wards in Itire-Ikate LCDA and I can boldly tell you that none of the wards can boast of good road network, educational and health facilities.

He knows he has not been doing the biddings of residents in Itire-Ikate LCDA. You can hardly point at any developmental projects he has done within the five years of his administration.

The roads that are yearning for repair include Wosilat dawodu Street, and Itelorun Street. Roads in Aguntasholo Street in Ijeshatedo are a no-go area just as Adamson Street, Olaogun Street in Ikate, Odi-Olowu and Association Avenue in Ijesha are begging for attention.

During his first term, he was able to rehabilitate six roads while the newly elected chairman of Coker Aguda LCDA in less than a year in office has constructed six roads.

Despite this, he has gone to London on vacation and governance is halted for his refusal to delegate authority to his vice-chairman. This same attitude was portrayed by the chairman of Lagos Mainland Local Government, Hon Omolola Essien when she travelled to Canada on health ground. She didn't handover to her deputy too. I think Hon Apatira was able to do this because of his highhandedness and cruelty. He has forgotten that local government in the state does not belong to the APC alone. We all own the state therefore they must be accountable to how it is being managed.

He has pocketed everybody working under him including the vice-chairman. He never thinks progressively which is why he is at loggerhead with many of the political leader from the district.

The council boss removed the roof of the only customary court in Ijesha since his first term for renovation; till now, the court is there crying for attention. Schools in Itire-Ikate have all collapsed and 2023 election is getting closer, how do you want the electorate to believe us? If nothing is done to address these issues, we might lose out in the 2023 election.”

Reacting to the issues raised, NULGE chairman, Itire-ikate chapter, Alhaji Sumi dismissed the allegations as untrue.

“Where is that coming from? My chairman is around and he has been around. If anybody tells you he has not been around, that’s a blatant lie. So if anybody tells you that the council boss travelled without delegating authority to his vice-chairman, he has not been doing that before. There are no cases of abandoned projects in Itire-Ikate but I will urge you to come to the council if you want to know more.”

When contacted to comment on the refusal of council chairmen to handover to their vice while on vacation, a commissioner at the local government service commission, Hon Hakeem Bamgbala said:

“Kindly put your questions to Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Hon Wale Ahmed.”

2023 presidency: Tinubu support group distributes smartphones in Lagos, gives important reason

Meanwhile, the South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA) has distributed Android smartphones to ward leaders in Coker-Aguda and Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) registration.

According to the chairman of Lagos Women for SWAGA, Ms Omobolanle Akinyemi-Obe, the phones were distributed to ensure each ward has the opportunity to have access to voter’s registration online portal.

“We want all that are of voting age to register; women traders and entrepreneurs who find it difficult to queue at the INEC office should take advantage of this exercise to register at their convenience. With this, we can put an end to voter’s apathy."

2023 presidency: Will Osinbajo contest against Tinubu? APC chieftain speaks

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Daniel Bwala, on Tuesday, February 8, said that vice president Yemi Osinbajo will not be contesting against the party's national leader, Bola Tinubu, at the 2023 general elections.

Bwala said the vice president is not interested in vying for the number one seat in the forthcoming presidential election.

He said he is aware there is some atom of wisdom in the vice president not contesting for the presidency even as he (Osinbajo) ensures that any attempt at suggesting such is whittled down.

Source: Legit.ng