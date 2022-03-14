The Lagos State Police Command has said that a baby reportedly found inside the courier box of a dispatch rider at Sangotedo, in the Ajah area of the state was not abducted.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement on Monday also rebuffed the claim that the child was kept in the courier box.

According to him, the mother of the baby and the rider, identified as William Tadule, are relatives the child is fond of him.

Ajisebutu said, “On March 11, 2022, a video of a dispatch rider accused of concealing a suspected stolen child in a courier box went viral on the social media, causing apprehension.

“Although the incident was not reported at any police station, however, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc, directed that the incident should be investigated immediately.

“In compliance with the directive, investigation was initiated which led to the discovery of the scene. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the child was not stolen afterall and that he was not kept in the courier box as alleged by the mob.

“The child’s mother, Lovina Biturs, was contacted. It was then revealed that the child was actually taken away and put on the dispatch motorbike by the rider with the consent of his mother.”

The PPRO said according to the mother, the 10-month-old baby is fond of the rider who is a relative and neighbour and was crying uncontrollably when Tadule wanted to go pick up something in the neighbourhood.

He added, “To pacify the baby, his mother allowed him go with the rider. Passersby who saw the child with the rider along Sangotedo area, Ajah on the said day, became suspicious and concluded that the child might have been stolen, raised the alarm which attracted a mob. The mob subsequently pounced on the rider, beating him without finding out the truth.

“The dispatch rider later identified as Williams Tadule, was said to have been rescued by the Chairman of the Sunview Estate, Sangotedo. The Commissioner of Police, therefore warns members of the public against any form of jungle justice as such uncivilized action has grave consequences.”

