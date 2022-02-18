The House of Representatives has said it is going to sanction erring oil companies responsible for the importation adulterated fuel into the Nigeria

The House Committee on the Petroleum Downstream said this as it invited the NNPC Managing Director, Mele Kyari to clear the air on the current fuel crisis in the country

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority said it has dispatched surveillance teams across petrol stations in Lagos to bring the situation under control

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has waded into the current fuel scarcity in the country and promised a punitive measure against erring firms.

The lower chamber guaranteed Nigerians that it would sanction the oil firms responsible for the importation of the debased petrol into the country.

NNPC to face sanction over adulterated fuel

Source: UGC

This comes as the scarcity of petrol is spiraling out of control in major cities in Nigeria including Lagos and Abuja with a litre of petrol selling as high as N700 in some parts and N400 in others.

Nigerians keep suffering scarcity

Long queues have continued to be a dominant feature in places like Lagos with transportation faires being hiked to as high as 300 per cent.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nairametrics reports said that the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Downstream, Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya as he responded to a question from a committee member during a secession with the Management of Nigerian Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari said that the company discovered a high level of methanol in petrol cargoes shipped to Nigeria under a contract operated by the NNPC and some of its partners.

How we found methanol in petrol by NNPC GMD

According to Kyari, the late discovery of methanol was due to a non-existent clause in the contract with its partners.

This comes as the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) on Thursday, February 17, 2022, said it has deployed seven Adhoc surveillance teams to monitor petrol stations across Lagos State.

It confirmed that about 37 million litres of petrol were sent out in 885 trucks to the fillings stations in Lagos on Wednesday, February 17, 2022.

The downstream petroleum regulatory agency also confirmed that 37 million litres of petrol were trucked out with 885 trucks to the stations on Wednesday.

MRS Fingers NNPC, Duke Oil over bad fuel in circulation

Legit.ng has reported that the management of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc has cleared the air on how the Nigeria Petroleum Corporation brought bad fuel into the country which is causing scarcity and an increase in the cost of transportation.

MRS also dissociated itself from reports making the rounds on social media that it is responsible for the contaminated product in Nigeria and the company is a responsible corporate citizen who will not go out of its way to harm other citizens.

According to MRS, the NNPC is the sole importer of PMS into Nigeria and the NNPC, through their trading arm, Duke Oil, supplied a cargo of PMS bought from an International trader. Litsaco and delivered it with Motor Tanker (MT) Nord Gainer.

Source: Legit.ng