Concerned about the rampant insecurity in Kaduna state which used to be a city of affluence and influence in the north, Dele Momodu has met with Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, an Islamic cleric.

Via Instagram, the presidential aspirant disclosed that he recently visited Kaduna to gather ideas from the Islamic scholar on ways to deal with causes of attacks and killings in the state.

Momodu said Gumi's analysis was rich and insightful (Photo: @delemomodu)

Source: Instagram

Momodu added that Gumi's analysis on the pressing issue was rich, robust and insightful.

Ultimately, the drive is to restore order and sanity in a state, where, according to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, travelling by road is currently too risky.

His words:

"The story of how Kaduna fell from grace to grass is a very sad one and a tragedy of monumental proportions. Kaduna used to be the preferred home of retired military Generals where they constituted themselves into a Mafia gang.

"Today, Kaduna is a ghost town and a pitiable sight. In the good old days, we used to just take a trip to Kaduna and Zaria but today that would be too risky without some security escorts.

"My mission in Kaduna was to visit the strong and influential Islamic Scholar and cleric SHEIKH GUMI, to pick his brains on how to restore normalcy to Nigeria. His analysis was rich, robust and insightful. Feel free to watch the videos of our encounter earlier today in KADUNA…"

Source: Legit.ng