Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has joined other prominent Nigerians in celebrating Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo as he celebrates his 85th birth anniversary

Obasanjo, a former Nigerian military ruler, presided over the affairs of the country under civilian rule from 1999 to 2007

Governor Okowa said Obasanjo has etched his name and that of Nigeria in global reckoning through his patriotic actions in and out of office

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, as he clocked 85 years.

Okowa, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, said Nigeria benefited immensely from the former president's leadership at various times as several tangible key infrastructures and, economic reforms, were hallmarks of his leadership.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa stated that Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has always lent his voice to the unity of Nigeria. Photo credit: Delta state government

He commended the former president for always lending his voice on national issues and for his patriotic and unrelenting service to the country and humanity.

He described the octogenarian as an epitome of nationalism and statesmanship and lauded him for his sustained contributions to peace and unity in Nigeria.

Okowa remarked that the former president had, through acknowledged efforts and effect, etched his name and Nigeria's in global reckoning, adding that he was a well-respected personality in global affairs.

He said:

“On the occasion of your 85th birth anniversary, I heartily rejoice with you and your family on behalf of the government and people of Delta.

“As a country, we recall with nostalgia, the economic reforms in the banking, communication and health sectors, introduced during your administration which paved way for the revolution in the Nigerian economy.

"At 85, you have continued to give yourself to the service of our nation in various ways, including your frequent fatherly admonitions to the nation at various levels.

“I join your family, friends, and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life and to pray that He continues to bless you with robust health, guidance, protection, and enduring provisions.

“I wish you, our dear father, a well-deserved 85th birth anniversary celebration.”

Pray for God’s intervention in Nigeria, Gov Okowa urges religious leaders

Governor Okowa recently called on religious leaders in different denominations in the country to organise special prayer sessions for God to intervene in the affairs of the nation.

He made the call on Tuesday, February 15 while playing host to the president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Wale Oke at Government House, Asaba.

The Delta state chief executive noted that Nigeria as a nation needs prayers for God to positively turn things around for the overall good and development of the country, emphasising that the myriads of problems confronting the nation require prayers for them to be surmounted.

2023: Northern Professionals Forum asks Okowa to contest as president

Meanwhile, a group operating under the aegis of the Northern Professionals Forum (NPF) has called on Governor Okowa to contest for the presidency in 2023.

The forum in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, February 10 said they have taken cognisance of the Delta governor's track record of infrastructural and socio-economic development of his state, adding that he can replicate same at the national level.

The body which is comprised of professionals from diverse fields noted that governance cannot be left in hands of those who least understand what infrastructural, human capital, and socio-economic development was all about in the guise of politics.

