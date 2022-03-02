The Nigerian National Assembly on Tuesday, March 2, sat to vote on some proposed amendments to the 1999 constitution which some have described as outdated and unable to reflect current realities of the country's nationhood.

A lot of bills, by way of voting, were passed during the separate plenary sessions of the Senate and the House of Representatives, while some were rejected.

Top among bills that were rejected is the one seeking special seats for women in the legislature, The Nation reports.

Lawmakers voted on the proposed amendments to the constitution (Photo: Nigerian Senate)

Source: Facebook

After the voting exercise attended by First Lady Aisha Buhari, the wife of Nigeria's vice president, Dolapo Osinbajo, and other women leaders, there have been outcries against the refusal of the NASS to allow for what has been described as more representation of females in law-making business.

Legit.ng presents a comprehensive list of bills passed and those rejected during the Tuesday plenaries in both chambers.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Bills passed by NASS

Establishment of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federal Government Separation of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and of the State from the office of the Minister and Commissioner for Justice Financial Autonomy for Local Government Local Government Administrative Autonomy Financial Autonomy of State Legislatures and State Judiciary Enforcement of Legislative Summons Inauguration of Senators and Members-Elect Institutionalization of Legislative Bureaucracy in the Constitution Uniform retirement age and pension rights for Judicial Officers Hearing in the Process of recommending the removal of Judicial Officers Devolution of powers (airports, railways, Correctional Service Fingerprints, Identification and Criminal Record National grid system Removal of Transitional Law-making powers of the Executive Time-frame for the submission of ministerial or commissioner nominees Timeline for the presentation of Appropriation Bills Membership of the National Security Council to include Presiding Officers of the National Assembly Power to summon President and Governors Establishment of State Security Council Time-frame for the conduct of population census State of the Nation and State of the State Address Composition of the members of the Council of State Independent candidacy

Bills rejected by NASS

Gender Bills Diaspora Voting Expansion of the scope of Executive Immunity Affirmative Action Procedure of overriding Presidential Veto in Constitution Alteration Removal of Presiding Officers Inclusion of Value Added Tax on the Exclusive Legislative List Defining Acts that constitute torture, inhuman or degrading treatment

Senate passes important bill

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday passed a bill to grant all the local government areas in Nigeria financial administrative autonomy.

At the plenary, the lawmakers voted in favour of the bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the FRN, 1999 to abrogate State Joint LG Acct and provide for a special account into which shall be paid all allocations due to LG councils from the Federation Account & from the government of the state and for related matters.

At the mention of the bill, lawmakers who voted electronically in favour of the bill were 92, while two others voted no. None of the lawmakers abstained from voting on the bill which gathered 94 electronic votes.

Source: Legit.ng