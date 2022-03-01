The National Assembly comprising the Senate and the House of Representatives will on Tuesday, March 1, vote separately in their plenary sessions on 68 proposed amendments to the 1999 Constitution.

The report of the constitution review containing the proposed amendments was presented before both chambers recently by the ad hoc committees set up to carry out a comprehensive review.

Among major amendments on which lawmakers will decide is financial autonomy for state assemblies and judiciary, legislature, life pension for the principal officers of the National Assembly, virtual court sittings, voting by Nigerians in the diaspora, and more representation of women in the chambers.

Others include independent candidacy, mayor for Abuja, power of the NASS to summon president, governor, immunity for the presiding officers of the legislature, timeframe for appointing ministers and commissioners, expanding the scope of citizenship by registration and separating the office of the AGF from the minister of justice.