FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)'s request to detain DCP Abba Kyari for 14 more days.

Kyari has been in detention since Monday, February 14, over alleged drug trafficking.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the NDLEA's request to detain Abba Kyari for 14 more days. Photo credits: STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images, @abbakyari75/Instagram

At the court on Tuesday, February 22, the NDLEA asked for more time to conclude the investigation because the hard drugs case was complex and may require the agency to travel outside the shores of Nigeria in the course of its investigation, Daily Trust reported.

The presiding judge, Justice Zainab Abubakar, granted the application and ordered that the 14-day period would count from Tuesday, February 22.

She said the period was to enable the agency to complete its investigation into the case.

Abba Kyari drags FG to court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kyari filed a suit, seeking the enforcement of his fundamental human rights, on Monday, February 21.

The embattled super cop on Monday, February 21, prayed the Federal High Court in Abuja to compel the NDLEA to grant him bail on health grounds, pending the hearing and determination of his application.

Kyari, who is currently in the custody of the anti-narcotics agency over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking filed the suit through his lawyer, Mrs P. O. Ikenna. The court, however, adjourned the bail hearing till Thursday, February 24.

Court approves NDLEA's request to further detain Abba Kyari's accomplices

Similarly, the request by the NDLEA to further detain two accomplices of Kyari has been approved by a the court.

The court sitting in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city granted the request by the NDLEA to detain Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus for 14 days.

The duo who would be detained at the NDLEA facility was named in the case involving suspended DCP Abba Kyari's alleged illegal drug peddling.

