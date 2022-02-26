The Nigerian government has called for the use of diplomacy in resolving all differences amid the ongoing Russian-Ukraine conflict

This is the government met with envoys of the G7 countries in Nigeria and urged Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine

Geoffrey Onyeama, the minister of foreign affairs, made this known on Friday, February 25, after a meeting with the envoys

Abuja - Russia has been asked to withdraw its troops from Ukraine following the ongoing conflict between both nations.

Daily Trust reports that the federal government made the appeal while meeting with envoys of the G7 countries in Abuja on Friday, February 25.

The federal government has asked Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and embrace diplomatic measures to address the crisis. Photo credit: MIKHAIL METZEL

The minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, expressed worry over the Russian-Ukraine conflict with a call for peace and the use of diplomacy in resolving all differences.

Speaking on the recent development, Onyeama said Nigeria does not condone the approach of aggression by Russia, The Punch added.

He said:

“Peace and diplomacy to be prioritised by both sides. We support every effort being made to stop the aggression and Russian troops to return to Russia.”

German Ambassador to Nigeria, Birgitt Ory, who is also chair of the G7 Group, appreciated the African Union on its statement on the situation.

Ory speaking to journalists after the closed-door meeting commended Nigeria for putting in its weight, adding that the West African country is a very important voice that the world needed to hear.

The ambassador went on to note that in the light of Russia’s military action, it is also clear the unanimous condemnation of the attacks by all United Nations member states.

FG holds closed-door meeting with Russian, Ukrainian envoys

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government on Friday, February 25, met with ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to Nigeria, Alexei Shebarshin and Kirdoda Valerii respectively,

Top on the meeting's agenda was the safest way to actualise the evacuation of Nigerians from both countries that are currently at war.

During a separate meeting Shebarshin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made it plain that the government will not allow Nigeria, a United Nations member state, to be violated by a country with which it has diplomatic relations.

