Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, FCT command, have reportedly arrested Comrade Omoyele Sowore

The former presidential candidate and human rights activist, was said to have been whisked away while exiting the Appeal Court

Sowore, a renowned journalist and publisher of online newspaper, Sahara Reporters, has been severally by agents of government

FCT, Abuja - Journalist and human rights activist, Comrade Omoyele Sowore has reportedly been arrested by Nigerian security operatives.

According to Sahara Reporters, Comrade Sowore was arrested on Thursday, February 24 in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Sowore is a former presidential candidate of the AAC. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon/AFP

Source: Getty Images

He was said to have been picked up as he was leaving the Court of Appeal premises in the Nigerian capital and taken to Abattoir police division.

The reason for the arrest is not known yet.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In another report by Sahara Reporters, the online newspaper noted that Sowore was picked up while leaving the court where he had filed an appeal against the ruling of the Federal High Court that declared Leonard Nzenwa the acting Chairman of the African Action Congress (AAC).

The operatives had laid an ambush at the entrance of the court in anticipation to arrest the activist.

On sighting his car, the police hurriedly blocked the road as two policemen who were in mufti forced his car open and drove him off to the facility of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, popularly known as Abattoir.

The officers did not give any reason for his arrest.

Some of his supporters who accompanied him to the court were also chased away with guns.

Meanwhile, the AAC on its official Twitter page confirmed the arrest of Comrade Sowore in Abuja.

Sowore is currently the national chairman of the party.

Sowore accuses Nigerian youths of indifference in country's state of affairs

Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate of the AAC, recently lambasted Nigerian youths over their attitude concerning governance.

Sowore made the comment at an open space meeting organised by another online newspaper, Premium Times, adding that young people have made themselves irrelevant in the scheme of things politically.

He added that the credibility of Nigerian youth has dwindled over the years to the advantage of the older politicians.

2023: Governor Sani Bello canvasses support for young president

Meanwhile, Niger state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has said that the 2023 presidential race must be about the emergence of young, vibrant, and educated Nigerian leaders.

Governor Bello made the remark when he received a political advocacy team known as The Nigeria Agenda which was on a visit to Niger state.

According to Governor Bello, the 2023 presidential race must usher in an era of rapid social and physical development in the country.

Source: Legit.ng