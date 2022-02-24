Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami has withdrawn the cybercrime charge brought against Ikedi Ohakim, a former governor of Imo, before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The AGF later took over the case, and on Thursday, February 24, when the case was called, a Sani Bagudu, Malami's lawyer, applied to withdraw the case, The Nation reports.

Bagudu said the AGF wanted to study the file and decide what appropriate steps should be taken.

Since the application of Bagudu was not opposed by a lawyer to the defendant, Justice Taiwo Taiwo struck out the charge.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng