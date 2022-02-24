Just In: Finally, Court Affirms Former Lawmaker Lawan’s Conviction, Reduces Jail Term
by Esther Odili
The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reduced to five years the sentence of former House of Representatives member Farouk Lawan, The Nation reports.
Lawan was convicted by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on June 22, 2021 on a three-count charge of soliciting bribe, agreeing to accept bribe and actually accepting $500,000 bribe from businessman, Femi Otedola.
The High Court of the FCT, in a judgment by Justice Angela Otaluka, sentenced Lawan to seven years on count one; seven years on count two, and five years on count three.
- But in a unanimous judgement on Thursday, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal, led by the court’s President, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, quashed Lawan’s conviction on counts one and two.
