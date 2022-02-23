The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has given his consent on the selected date for the installation of the new Olubadan

This development was made known in a letter signed by the permanent secretary, ministry of local government and chieftaincy matters in Oyo

The letter which contained Makinde's congratulatory message was addressed to Lekan Balogun, the new ruler

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has approved Friday, March 11, for the installation of the new Olubadan of Ibadan.

The approval was contained in a letter signed by Bashir Olanrewaju, permanent secretary, ministry of local government and chieftaincy matters in Oyo and addressed to Mr Lekan Balogun.

The governor also congratulated Balogun on his elevation as Olubadan, The Cable reports.

Makinde announced earlier the name of Balogun, as the Olubadan-designate. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

The letter reads:

“I refer to a letter dated No.IBSELG243TI/17 of February 16, 2022, on the above subject and inform you that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, has approved March 11, 2022 as the date of the installation of the new Olubadan of Ibadan.

“Once again, Congratulations Kabiyesi.”

Makinde had earlier announced the name of Balogun, as the Olubadan-designate, stating that his decision was in line with the existing Ibadan traditional system, This Day added.

