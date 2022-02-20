Some air travellers have been informed of the possibility of changes in their scheduled flight operations

The changes in flights' operations might be affecting flights schedules across some cities in the northern part of the country

According to NiMet, road users and people with respiratory problems should also be cautious as the harsh weather condition might affect their health

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Saturday, February 19, issued a warning on the possibility of some cities in the north experiencing a dusty haze.

NiMet said that the dust hazy experience might lead to the distortion in horizontal visibility, especially for flights across the northern citizens and other travellers.

Daily Trust reports that the agency warned that this condition might also lead to the disruption or even cancellation of some flight operations in the affected region of the country.

NiMet has said that flight operations might be affected by the hazy weather condition Photo: Ifeanyi Ezeh

In a statement issued through its Central Forecast Office (CFO), Nimet said some cities in the northern part of the country may begin experiencing gradual deterioration in horizontal visibility.

This, the agency said will commence as early as the evening of Saturday, February 19, and continue for 24 to 48 hours.

Caution for individuals with some respiratory health problems

While advising residents of the area with respiratory problems to remain careful, NiMet also urged road users to exercise caution while driving.

The agency said:

“Fresh dust plume has been raised at its source region (Faya Largeau in the Chad Republic). This is expected to advect into the country and reduce horizontal visibility."

It added that the dust haze is expected to intensify before the end of the day over most parts of the northern cities.

NiMet said the thick dust haze should be observed over the cities, keeping visibilities to 1000m and below over places like Maiduguri, Yobe Nguru, Potiskum, Dutse, Gombe, Yola, Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kaduna.

It added that flight operations may be disrupted and airline operators are advised to pick up their flight folders and adhere to regulations, especially at aerodromes in the northern parts of the country.

