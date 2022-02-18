Nigeria's ant-graft agency, EFCC, has denied a report alleging that one of its accountants stole N10.9 billion

A Nigerian news media (not Legit.ng) had claimed that an EFCC accountant named Jafaru Mohammed stole the money from the recovered 13 billion NIA Ikoyi loot

The EFCC, however, described the report as false, stating that he has not accountant with the mentioned name

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked a media report claiming an accountant with the agency named Jafaru Mohammed stole N10.9 billion.

The report by Peoples Gazette had claimed that Mohammed was in charge of the recovered 13 billion NIA Ikoyi loot, adding that the accountant stole N10.9 billion from the money.

The EFCC has denied a report claiming its accountant stole N10.9bn from the eecovered NIA/Ikoyi N13bn loot. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

However, in a statement sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, February 18, the EFCC said it has no accountant in charge of the N13bn NIA loot.

The agency described the claim as false, noting that it does not have any accountant named Jafaru Mohammed and could not have appointed him to serve in another agency.

The statement reads:

"The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a report by an online news medium, Peoples Gazette, alleging that a certain Jafaru Mohammed whom it claimed stole N10.9billion from the NIA Ikoyi loot is an accountant of the EFCC.

"The claim is false and intended to mislead the public. For the avoidance of doubt, the EFCC has no accountant by name, Jafaru Mohammed and could not have appointed him to serve in another agency.

"It is infantile to suggest that the Commission would appoint an accountant for the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, which is not a department of the EFCC.

"The public is enjoined to discountenance the report which is dripping with mischief for which Peoples Gazette has become notorious."

The NIA Ikoyi N13bn Loot

In 2017, the EFCC under former acting chairman Ibrahim Magu broke into a four-bedroom apartment on Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, and pulled out $43 million, £27,800 and N23 million (about N13 billion) stashed in a wardrobe.

The commission said the discovery followed an operation triggered by a whistle blower’s alert received by its Lagos office.

A media report later stated that the money was a discreet allocation released to the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) for major but covert security projects.

