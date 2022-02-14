The kidnap and murder trial of 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar took a different turn after the suspects pleaded not guilty to the crime

Abdulmalik Tanko, 30, had earlier confessed to the kidnap and trial of Hanifa alongside three other suspects

However, as he was arraigned in a Kano High Court, Tanko and his co-defendants retracted the confessional statements they made to the police earlier

The proprietor of Nobel Nursery and Primary School in Kano metropolis, Abdulmalik Tanko, on Monday, February 14, retracted his confession to the killing of 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar.

Tanko during his arraignment before a Kano state High Court pleaded not guilty to the kidnap and subsequent murder of Hanifa in December 2021.

Daily Trust reports that the school proprietor who is the main accused person in the murder trial of Hanifa denied committing the crime alongside his co-defendant.

30-year-old Tanko has retracted his confession to the kidnap and murder of 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar

The three defendants on the crime while appearing before the court pleaded guilty to the first count charge which is a conspiracy to kidnap and commit murder.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to four other crimes levelled against them, including kidnapping, demanding ransom and murder of the victim.

After listening to their plea, the judge over the matter adjourned the trial to Wednesday and Thursday, March 2 and 3 for the commencement of the hearing.

The judge also ordered the accused persons to be remanded in the correctional centre.

