The senior special assistant on National Assembly matters, Babajide Omoworare has opened up on why Buhari is yet to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021

According to Omoworare, the president is still consulting with the Attorney-General of the Federation and other stakeholders

Recall that the Nigerian leader had rejected the bill in 2021 citing the clause on direct primaries inserted in the bill

Abuja - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is eager to give a nod to assenting the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021.

Premium Times reports that Babajide Omoworare, the senior special assistant National Assembly matters (Senate) made this known on Thursday, February 10, in Abuja.

The presidency says Buhari is still consulting widely on whether or not to give his nod to the amended electoral bill. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The former senator consultations were ongoing by the president, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and other stakeholders to assent the Bill, P.M News added.

Omoworare said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I have it in good authority that the attorney-general is deliberating with him at the moment and it is not just the attorney-general.

“For every Bill that comes to the President, he consults before deciding to assent or withholding his assent with reasons in furtherance of the provision of the Constitution."

Again, politicians mount pressure on Buhari to reject reworked Electoral Bill

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Buhari is under pressure to reject the reworked Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022.

Sources quoted in the report said those pushing against presidential assent to the bill anchor their argument on certain anti-democratic and discriminatory clauses.

A source said:

“The president may still reject the bill because of ‘vendetta and anti-democratic clauses’ in the reworked Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022."

Osinbajo explains why electoral amendment bill is yet to be signed

In a related development, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, February 8, said that the present administration is working to ensure the enactment of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Osinbajo while speaking at the 53rd Conference of the National Association of Law Teachers, held at Bayero University, Kano said the present administration is working towards an improved electoral system.

At the event themed, Law, Democracy and the Electoral Process, the vice president said the bill has been the subject of insightful and robust engagement in the polity.

Source: Legit.ng