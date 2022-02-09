Professor Yemi Osinbajo has explained why the Electoral Act Amendment Bill is yet to be signed into law

The vice president said the bill has also gone through some rigorous and robust engagement from the populace and other relevant stakeholders

According to the vice president, he is hopeful that when ready, the bill will present a reflection of the broad consensus of all stakeholders involved

The vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, February 8, said that the present administration is working to ensure the enactment of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Leadership reports that Osinbajo while speaking at the 53rd Conference of the National Association of Law Teachers, held at Bayero University, Kano said the present administration is working towards an improved electoral system.

At the event themed, 'Law, Democracy and the Electoral Process', the vice president said the bill has been the subject of insightful and robust engagement in the polity.

Osinbajo has said that the process of enacting a law is a gradual one Photo: Yemi Osinbajo

He said while many have expressed reservations about the enactment of the bill, there is a need for all to be conscious of the fact that Nigeria needs are truly inclusive democratic, deliberative process that often takes time.

Osinbajo also said that he is confident that when finalised and passed into law, the legislation that would emerge will reflect a broad consensus of all stakeholders.

He said:

"While INEC continues to improve its capacity to conduct credible elections, particularly through the deployment of technology; we recognize that democracy is about much more than voting.

Democratic process and social justice

Speaking on social and economic justice among citizens, the vice president said Nigeria's democratic progress must be prosecuted in terms of the nation's struggle to reduce basic social challenges like health, education, illiteracy among others.

He said that democracy and social justice are closely linked and that the cornerstone of democracy is the insistence that the society must be governed by the rule of law and not the whim of man.

Osinbajo said:

“As law teachers and legal practitioners, we are custodians of this truth. However, democracy cannot endure without social justice.

“This makes the legal profession one of the cardinal vocations upon which civilization rests. Indeed, the law is an instrument of pacific social engineering, the end of which is justice."

"When it is rooted in this postulate, it follows that the law and therefore democracy, are meant to serve beneficial social ends.”

