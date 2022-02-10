A former registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board is facing financial crimes charges to the tune of N5.2 billion

Adedibu Ojerinde has been accused of illegal diversion of public funds for his personal use by the ICPC

The commission alleged that the former JAMB registrar floated eight companies and bought houses with public funds while in office

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) on Tuesday, February 9, arraigned a former registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Adedibu Ojerinde.

Arraigned before Justice Obiora Egwuatu, of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the ICPC alleged that Ojerinde floated eight companies through some of his associates while holding public office.

The former JAMB registrar is facing charges to the tune of N5.2 billion Photo: ICPC Nigeria

Source: UGC

Leadership reports that Ojerinde is facing corruption charges levelled on him by the ICPC to the tune of N5.2 billion.

The commission also alleged that the former JAMB registrar purchased three buildings and bank shares through his cronies while in office.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Giving an account of his testimony, a witness of the ICPC, Peter Oyewole, admitted that he incorporated the eight companies and purchased the three houses for Ojerinde.

The Punch also reports that Oyewole who served as the former registrar's legal adviser to Ojerinde followed oral and written instruction from his client.

The witness said the alleged companies are Oke-Afin Boys and Girls Hostel Limited, Sapati International School, Doyin Ogbohi Petroleum Limited, Cheng Marbles Limited, Standout Institute Limited, Trillion Learning Centre Limited, Grace Petroleum Limited and Ifelodun Communications Limited.

DSS, ICPC arrest 48 lecturers, security officers, ICT specialists, summon 3 vice-chancellors

The ICPC and DSS in a joint operation arrested lecturers, security officers, ICT specialists, parents, etc. for exam malpractice.

The anti-corruption agency said those arrested were involved in illegalities in the conduct of the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB).

Three university vice-chancellors have also been invited for questioning over their alleged roles in the unchecked and massive malpractices.

Federal polytechnic expels 51 students, discloses reason for harsh decision

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 51 students in the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa have been expelled for alleged involvement in exam malpractice.

A spokesperson for the polytechnic, Malam Uba Mana, disclosed in a statement on Wednesday, August 18, that the alleged malpractices occurred during the 2019/2020 academic session.

He said the expelled undergraduates comprised both full-time and part-time students.

The spokesperson stated that the academic board of the institution has approved the punitive action imposed on the undergraduates.

Source: Legit.ng