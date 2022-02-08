Comptrollers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have been deployed to various units, cepartments and commands across the country

This was announced on Tuesday, February 8, by DC T. Bomodi, deputy national PRO for the comptroller-general of customs

Bomodi in a statement said that the deployments take effect immediately

According to Bomodi, Ali charged the newly posted Comptrollers to justify the confidence reposed in them by the management of the Nigeria Customs Service by bringing to bear their years of experience and training in trade facilitation and anti-smuggling activities on their new assignment.

Among those deployed are Comptroller AAS Oloyede who shall be moving from ICT/MOD to Tin Can Island Port Command, Comptroller SI Bomoi to FCT Command while Comptroller Joseph Oboshi Attah will assume the office of Area Controller in Kebbi Command.

Other postings are Comptroller BA Jaiyeoba to Oyo/Osun Command, Comptroller A Dappa-Williams to Eastern Marine Command, Compt. MA Umar Kano/Jigawa, Compt. KC Egwuh ICT/MOD, Compt. LM Mark Enugu/Anambra/Ebonyi, Compt. T Tachio CTC Kano, Compt. AA Umar Western Marine, Compt. M Dansakwa North Eastern Marine, Compt. AC Ayalogu T & T and Compt. KD Ilesanmi will assume duty as Controller Board among others.

Bomodi said, “Given the enormous expectations of government regarding revenue generation in the current year, the Comptroller General reiterated the need for all Area Controllers and Unit heads to take full charge of the affairs of their Commands by ensuring absolute compliance with extant fiscal policies while leveraging on the efficient management of data to optimize trade facilitation and revenue collection.

