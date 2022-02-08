A coalition of aviation workers’ unions, earlier notified airlines and the public of total withdrawal of air travel services come February 8 in protest against poor welfare

According to the union, the industrial action will ground both local and international flight services nationwide

The action took a different turn today as the union have called off the industrial action after reaching an agreement with the federal government

The Aviation unions in the country have suspended the planned industrial action slated for this Tuesday, February 8, 2022, after the Federal Government agreed to implement the minimum wage/consequential adjustment and approve the reviewed Conditions of Service (CoS).

Leadership reports that at the end of the meeting where the agreement was reached, it was concluded that by March 31, the Ministry of Aviation must ensure the approval, release and implementation of the reviewed CoS for all the workers in the agencies under the aviation ministry.

Consequently, after the agreement was signed, the seven-day ultimatum issued for a planned industrial action was suspended.

The meeting agreed that those that have exited the system during the period to date would also be paid their arrears.

FAAN moves against corrupt officials in Lagos, Abuja

FAAN recently announced that it has apprehended 90 staff in Lagos and Abuja airports for various corrupt practices.

The airport authority said those arrested were involved in shady deals as well as aiding passengers with fake COVID-19 test results.

They were also accused of giving unauthorized yellow cards for those traveling, cheating travellers under the guise of helping them with their boarding passes and acting as middlemen between passengers and airlines.

FAAN sanctions security operatives for alleged extortion

Recall that in December 2021, FAAN threatened to sanction security agencies including heads of military and paramilitary organisations at the Lagos airport over alleged extortion.

FAAN disclosed that no fewer than six staff of various security agencies were caught on camera extorting air travellers.

FAAN boss, Capt. Yadudu said the authority would forward the details of indicted security officers to their various headquarters, while also alerting the Office of the National Security Adviser for appropriate action.

