Ramon Abbas Olorunwa one of Nigeria's social media influencers would be sentenced by a US court on February 14

Hushpuppi was earlier arrested and detained in Dubai about two years ago before he was transferred to the US

The social media influencer and internet fashionista pleaded guilty to charges of money laundering levelled against him

Social media influencer and big-time internet fashion sensation, Ramon Abbas Olorunwa popularly known as Hushpuppi would get to know his fate on valentine's day, February 14.

A decision on the charges levelled against Hushpuppi would be made known by a United States court.

Leadership reports that document unsealed by the US court shows that Hushpuppi who is being tried for allegedly laundering $24 million could face up to 20 years in prison for the crimes he committed.

There is the likelihood that Hushpuppi would be sentenced to 20-years in prison by a US court

Source: Instagram

Should the internet fashionista be sentenced, he would also be required to pay in full, all the money stolen from his victims.

Hushpuppi was arrested and held in detention for almost two years in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Los Angeles in the US.

The Nation reports that the director of media relations for the US court, Thom Mrozek, said Hushpuppi has been scheduled for sentencing on February 14.

The date for Hushpuppi's sentencing was fixed after he pleaded guilty to the crimes levelled against him.

A document on the crimes bordering on internet scams and money laundering, among others were signed by Hushpuppi; his lawyer, Louis Shapiro; acting US attorney, Tracy Wilkison, amongst others.

According to the document, Hushpuppi risks 20 years’ imprisonment; a three-year period of supervised release; a fine of $500,000 or twice the gross gain or gross loss resulting from the offence.

The court in another move had also ordered that the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrests Nigeria's suspended head of the Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari.

Kyari was expected to be arrested following investigations that revealed his suspected role in a $1 million scam allegedly perpetrated by Hushpuppi and five others.

Investigation of Hushpuppi by FBI for money laundering and internet scams

Legit.ng earlier reported that investigations had commenced into the fraudulent activities of Hushpuppi after his gang attempted to dupe Premier League club about £100m (N48bn).

Over 10 days after the arrest of the alleged fraudster, the Dubai police released footage that captured the operation themed ‘Fox Hunt 2’.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director, Christopher Wray, has extended his appreciation to the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), represented by the Dubai Police General HQ, for the concerted efforts in arresting alleged fraudsters.

