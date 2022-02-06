The Presidency has faulted the wrong perceptions in David Pilling’s article on Nigeria recently published by the Financial Times

Garba Shehu criticised the writer for describing the Nigerian administration as ”a government sleepwalking into disaster”

Pilling in the article said Buhari has “overseen two terms of an economic slump, rising debt and a calamitous increase in kidnapping and banditry”

The presidency has reacted to article on Nigeria written by David Piling and published by the Financial Times on Monday, January 31.

Malam Garba Shehu on Sunday, February 6, condemned the article on security and economy under President Muhammadu Buhari in a series of tweets shared on his Twitter account.

The presidency has criticised the wrong perceptions in article on Nigeria published by the Financial Times. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The presidential spokesman criticised the writer's wrong perceptions in describing the administration led by Buhari as ”a government sleepwalking into disaster”.

The statement read in part:

"We wish to correct the wrong perceptions contained in the article "What is Nigeria's Government For," by David Piling, Financial Times (UK), January 31, 2022.

The caricature of a government sleepwalking into disaster (What is Nigeria’s government for? January 31, 2022 ) is predictable from a correspondent who jets briefly in and out of Nigeria on the same British Airways flight he so criticises.

Financial Times’ article on Buhari's administration

Pilling, an African editor of Financial Times in his article titled ‘What is Nigeria’s Government for?’ claimed that Nigeria has “sleepwalked closer to disaster” under Buhari.

He wrote:

"Buhari has overseen two terms of economic slump, rising debt and a calamitous increase in kidnapping and banditry — the one thing you might have thought a former general could control. Familiar candidates to replace him, mostly recycled old men, are already counting their money ahead of a costly electoral marathon. It takes an estimated $2bn to get a president elected. Those who pay will expect to be paid back."

Source: Legit.ng