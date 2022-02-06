A video has emerged of former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha passionately reciting the Quran during his 2023 presidential election declaration.

Recall Okorocha had declared to run for the presidency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Rochas Okorocha passionately recited the Quran when he declared his interest to join the 2023 presidential race. Photo credit: @realRochas

Source: Twitter

During his speech to run for the presidency, the federal lawmaker was seen quoting the Quran passionately as he claimed he is a candidate for justice, according to Allah's command in Surah An-Nahl 16:90.

He urged his listeners to vote for him as he promised them a New Nigeria. Okorocha, who is representing Imo West Senatorial District in the 9th Senate, is one of the politicians from the southeast region to join the presidential race.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians react

@Luter_O said:

"Will you allow this Captain pilot you? Rochas Okorocha na cruise."

@babaidris090 said:

"Please, Hail Alhaji Rochas Okorocha as he suddenly becomes Sheikh Alrochas bin Okorocha ahead of 2023 presidential race."

@Aucho00 said:

"Even Rochas Okorocha want to rule Nigeria??"

@Franklin_M_F said:

"Please permit me to be your pilot for the new Nigeria," Rochas Okorocha stroked his beards fondly with his fingers, shone his eyes like a shaman struggling to summon an evil spirit to work a spell on his audience."

@DareGlintstone said:

"Rochas Okorocha turn Martin Luther king by force by fire. No be me you go pilot."

@bossmuhadan said:

"Abeg who directed the trending video of Rochas Okorocha reciting a verse of the Quran? His campaign team though. So sad people are woke now."

@iam_leochizzy said:

"Rochas Okorocha said he is “Captain Rochas”, and he wants to pilot Nigeria to a new destination.

Buhari promised us change and we forgot to ask him the type of change he has. Now Rochas said destination, Abeg Rochas which destination are we going? Before you drive us to doom."

@ManLikeIcey said:

"Rochas Okorocha couldn’t pilot Imo State for 8 years as Governor but wants to pilot New Nigeria in 2023, issokay Rolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughing."

I've reported EFCC to Buhari, Okorocha claims as he leaves presidential villa

Meanwhile, Okorocha said he has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his challenges and allegations levelled against him by the EFCC.

The former governor who visited the president at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock on Thursday, February 3, said that the 17-count financial charges against him are politically motivated.

While speaking to state correspondents, the lawmaker said the president promised that he would be looking into the charges by the EFCC.

Source: Legit.ng