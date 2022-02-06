The police command in Kaduna state says no fewer than 2,349 applicants in the state have undergone screening for recruitment

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, made this known on Sunday, February 6 in Kaduna

At least 7,000 applicants from the state have applied for the 2022 recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force

Kaduna - In five days, no fewer than 2,349 new applicants who applied for the 2022 recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force have been screened in Kaduna state.

Daily Trust reports that ASP Mohammed Jalige, the command’s Public Relations Officer made the announcement on Sunday, February 6 in Kaduna state.

No fewer than 2,349 applicants have undergone screening for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force in Kaduna state

Source: Facebook

According to Jalige, the 2,349 applicants who were screened represented 15 local government areas out of the 23 LGAs in the state.

He went on to note that the screening would continue on Monday, February 7, and would involve applicants from eight LGAs who had yet to undergo the screening, Vanguard added.

The LGAs screened were: Birnin Gawri, Chikun, Giwa, Igabi, Ikara, Jaba, Jama’a, Kachia, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Kajuru, Kaura, Kauru, Kagarko and Kubau.

