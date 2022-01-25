Families of the people who were abducted by some terrorists in Chibok have met with Governor Babagana Zulum

The families of victims of abduction met with the governor at the Government Lodge in Chibok town

The governor also called for an assessment and submission of a report on the incident which happened in the three communities

The governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum, on Monday, January 24, visited Chibok town after terrorists attacked three different communities in the local government area.

Zulum during his visit to the town met with the families and relatives of the 24 people abducted by the terrorists during the attack in Kawtakare, Korohuma and Pemi communities.

Governor Zulum has called for an assessment of the attack on Chibok town The Governor of Borno State

Source: Facebook

During his visit, the governor invited the families of those affected to meet with him at the Government lodge in Chibok town.

He said his team were in Chibok to commiserate with the immediate family members of victims of the attack in the communities.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Zulum noted the government of Borno state sympathise with them and pray that such an attack would not happen again.

After his meeting with the families of the victims, the governor met with the heads of various security agencies in the state to discuss how the state can curb attacks in Borno.

Details of losses following the attack in Chibok

Briefing the governor on the incident, the chairman of Chibok LGA, Umar Ibrahim, said in addition to the 24 people abducted, three persons were killed by the terrorists during separate attacks on three communities.

Ibrahim said that a total of 110 buildings made up of 73 houses, 33 shops and four churches were burnt by the terrorists.

He also said the terrorists succeeded in destroying eight vehicles and three tricycles across the communities.

In his response, Zulum commended the Chibok chairman for his efforts, he also directed that an assessment report containing all destructions perpetrated by the terrorists in the three communities be submitted to him.

The governor said:

“Let me specifically commend the efforts of the local government chairman, because despite the very limited resources, he has been doing his best to ensure that dividends of democracy are provided in Chibok."

Governor Zulum cries out, says Boko Haram controls 2 LGAs in Borno

Governor Zulum has expressed concern over the growing presence of the Islamic State of West Africa Province in southern Borno.

Zulum claims that two local government areas in Borno state are under the occupation of Boko Haram.

The governor made this known during a courtesy call from the Senate Committee on Army at the Government House.

Buhari in Borno: IGP makes revelation on origins of rockets launched by terrorists

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba on Friday, December 24, 2021, told journalists in Abuja that security agents have been able to determine the origins of the rockets shot by insurgents in Borno.

IGP Baba made this revelation after a security meeting convened by President Muhammadu Buhari at State House.

The police boss said officers were able to ascertain the source of the rockets before and even after they were launched.

Source: Legit.ng