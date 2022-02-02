Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has a right to become the Oba of Oshodi according to the Almaroof-Kupoluyi Family

Speaking on behalf of the family, Abdulwasiu Almaroof-Kupoluyi, said they also have right to the stool, hence reason for Oluomo's legitimacy

Recall that family members from the Oshodi-Tapa Chieftaincy Family declared that Akinsanya had no right to ascend the throne

To those who think the Lagos state chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has no right to become the Oba of Oshodi, you might have start having a rethink, if the position of the Almaroof-Kupoluyi Family is to be believed.

According to the family, Abdulwasiu Almaroof-Kupoluyi, Oluoma, all royal families were entitled to a candidate to contest the throne, hence, the Alamroof-Kupoluyi is presenting Oluomo as their candidate, Punch Newspaper reports.

Recall that family members from the Oshodi-Tapa Chieftaincy Family declared that Akinsanya had no right to ascend the throne, which had been vacant for a while.

MC Oluomo has a right to become the Oba of Oshodi according to the Almaroof-Kupoluyi Family. Photo: kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

Abdulwasiu, while addressing journalists said the Almaroof-Kupoluyi Family was part of the families that had rights to the stool.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“Almaroof-Kupoluyi Family is part of the major ruling houses in Oshodi according to past judgements and steps taken to make Oshodi move on progressively. The first kingmaker of Oshodi, who was from the Arota-Ologun Family in Oshodi, Pa Salaudeen Almaroof-Ewa, was my grandfather.

“Almaroof-Kupoluyi Family is part of the Arota-Ologun Family that is one of the ruling houses legitimate to become king in Oshodi. How Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo is related to our family is that under Pa Salaudeen Almaroof, we have 13 branches.

“Out of the 13 branches, under the Almaroof Family, Akinsanya is related to Alhaja Shadia Almaroof, who was a younger sister. Our grandpa, Pa Salaudeen Almaroof, and Alhaja Shadia Almaroof, gave birth to MC Oluomo’s father.”

MC Oluomo's son sends send strong reply to those calling his father a tout as his siblings graduate in US

Meanwhile, the son of NURTW boss, MC Oluomo has gone on his Insta stories to praise his dad, saying he is a better father.

He did this while he was celebrating the graduation of his siblings from two separate US universities with degrees in health administration and business management.

The proud son and brother also shared videos of his dad in the US attending the graduation ceremony of his children.

When the screenshot of his insta story was shared by @instablog9ja, many Nigerians expressed mixed reactions.

Source: Legit.ng